A-Tech Registered Nursing Program graduates eight

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Eight new registered nurses graduated Sept. 1 from the Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus (A-Tech).
Honor graduate Melissa Murphy spoke on behalf of the class and commended her fellow graduates for their hard work in the program. The honor graduate is the student who maintained the highest grades overall based on percentile.
A-Tech Board of Education President, Dr. Harlan Waid, congratulated the graduates and explained the significance of continuous learning throughout the students’ careers as registered nurses.
Stephanie Miller, A-Tech’s registered nursing program director, said the past year has not been easy for the students.
“Nursing school is a difficult endeavor, and these students also dealt with attending nursing school during a pandemic,” she said. “They had several responsibilities to maintain while also adding on the role of a student but they are here tonight due to hard work and dedication.”
The graduates were presented their diploma by A-Tech’s Board of Education members and pinned by their friends and family. Members of the 2021 class include: Shelby Fertig, Megan Fuller, Lauren Lipps, Hunter McClintock, Melissa Murphy, Austin Norris, Michelle Olesnanik and Donielle Yendriga.
A-Tech’s Registered Nursing Program is a 12-month program which prepares graduates to expand their knowledge in the rewarding field of nursing. The program is focused on individualized patient care, critical thinking and preparing graduates for employment.
To learn more about the Nursing programs available at A-Tech, visit www.atech.edu.
