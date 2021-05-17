JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A-Tech students won first place and best engineered in a robotics competition.
Seniors with A-Tech’s precision machining program won the AWT RoboBots competition, held on April 24, and received the best engineered award at the competition.
Ron Maurer, A-Tech’s precision machining and manufacturing instructor, said the senior class builds a robot as a class project.
“We have a test cage here in our lab, so we go through the testing procedures,” Maurer said. “The kids do the designing of it. It’s their project, and I’m just here to assist.”
The competition is run similar to the “Battlebots” television show, with much lighter robots, Maurer said.
“As a machining instructor, I can’t think of a better project that gives these students an opportunity to replicate manufacturing, and then have fun doing it,” Maurer said. At the competition, students had to repair any damage to the robot in a limited amount of time.
Students built as much of the robot as they could in-house.
“We buy the motors, and we buy the speed controllers and electronic stuff is purchased,” Maurer said. “We solder our batteries together. ... Our wiring harness, we do here in the lab. Any part that can be machined on that robot, is done here. So probably 75 to 80 percent of the robot that goes into the match is done here in the lab.”
Brady Dale, who piloted the robot during the competition, said the class started working on the robot near the beginning of the year. The project teaches students to work together well, to make sure all of the parts in the robot work together well, Dale said.
“Due to COVID-19, we had kind of a weird year,” Dale said. “So we were out of the lab for a few months ... and we had to relearn some stuff before we could actually start working on the robot.”
Dale said the project left a good impression on him. He was drawn to the competition from his hobby of working on cars.
“Everyone wants to know how to work on them and everything,” Dale said. “I wanted to know how to build the stuff so I could add to my friend group.”
Dale would like to work to expand the precision machining field, he said. He is planning to major in aerospace engineering in college, and hopes to work for Lockheed Martin in the future.
The first match was the scariest of the competition, Dale said.
“Their weapon and their robot was pretty much designed to go directly against ... our design,” he said. Luck and bravery won the first match for A-Tech, he said.
Later in the match, the entire weapons system had to be swapped out for a spare because all the bolts had been sheared off, Dale said.
“It was a very nerve-wracking time, but we did manage though, to get it back together and in shape before our match,” he said.
Dale was thankful for being able to go to the competition this year, he said.
“It was cool to see the other schools actually duking it out, and going at each other,” Dale said. “And to see other people’s innovations, their ideas, and how you can compare them to yours, to see how everything works, it gives you a good mindset, and it gives you a good example on how things work in the working world.”
This is the fourth win in eight years of participating in the competition, Maurer said.
“We’re thrilled to death, honestly,” he said. This is the second year winning best engineered.
“It’s very nice to see that we got to keep the tradition going,” Dale said. “We won the competition for the last two years in a row.”
A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga praised the students for their work.
“I think it’s a great example of the students showing how the meaningful experiences they have in the lab really gives them a competitive advantage,” Wludyga said. “What they’re doing in the program connects to so many different possibilities in a career or preparing them for college.”
A lot of high-level problem solving is necessary for the event, Wludyga said.
“It’s pretty fantastic,” he said. “We’re really proud of the program and the students who’ve come through there, and the students who worked on the competition.”
The students project was sponsored by Short Run Machine Products, Wecall Inc., Fargo Machine, Fenton Mfg., Austinburg Machine, Spring Team Inc., Hemly Tool Supply, Reese Machine and M.D. and A., Maurer said.
