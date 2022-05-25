MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The A-Tech machinists finished second place Saturday in the National Robotics League Competition held at Robert Morris University.
The students, with the help of their instructor, Ron Maurer, built a robot they called Gregg to compete in the NRL.
The main goal of the NRL competition is to be the “last robot standing” in a competition where two robots battle head-to-head in a three-minute match.
“We’re very proud of our students and thankful for our local industry partners who make this possible,” A-Tech Principal Scott Wludyga said. “Their enthusiasm is overwhelming.”
Maurer discovered the National Robotics League in 2009, while on a business trip in Chicago.
One of the presenters was promoting the competition, and Maurer said he thought it would be great to see this project could be used in the classroom.
Maurer contacted the National Robotics League, and that was the start of his precision machining classes entering the competition.
“I am very proud of our Ashtabula County A-Tech school and this team that built a very durable Robobot,” said Larry Fargo, one of A-Tech’s industry partners. “They took a pounding all day from some top-notch machines, yet they had the tenacity to repair, recharge between battles, and come back in the cage each time with a desire to win.”
The contest consists of two divisions: Robobots (high school) and Juniorbots (junior high).
Students control the robots and attempt to disable or destroy their opponent’s robot.
A-Tech’s Precision Machining program was the first school in Ashtabula County to be a part of this national program. Since that time, a handful of other local schools have entered the competition
