JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Students at the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus are getting a jump start on the future, thanks to a partnership with Iten Industries.
Iten, which is in its 100th year of serving a broad range of high-performance industries, started working with the school last fall to show students the meaningful connection between what they are learning in the lab at A-Tech and what happens at their facility every day.
It’s all part of the new Work Based Learning requirement implemented by the Ohio Department of Education this year. According to ODE, beginning as early as grade nine, students should accumulate at least 250 hours of Work Based Learning through experiences on a job site, internships or remote/ virtual placement.
The experience for the students at Iten has been more than watching and learning. Dale Dehn and Tyler Morales, seniors in the Engineering Academy Precision Machining program, are turning that internship into jobs.
Dehn, Morales and some of their classmates have been visiting Iten to work alongside employees, observe the different jobs, and apply their skills in some areas.
The students have started working part-time at Iten through A-Tech’s Early Placement program, where students can begin working at a job-related to their career technical program in their senior year. They are scheduled to begin as full-time employees after graduating in May. In addition, Iten plans to send them through A-Tech’s Adult apprenticeship program.
“I’m pretty excited to get out there," Dehn said. "It feels good to know I have something I can keep going with."
Drew Severino, tooling and production engineer at Iten, will be Dehn's supervisor. He said the staff at Iten was impressed with his work.
“This wonderful experience provided my students with a short-term industry experience prior to graduation, and a chance for Iten Industries Inc. to evaluate my students' abilities,” said Engineering Academy instructor Ron Maurer.
A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga said partnerships like this are essential in providing meaningful learning experiences for our students.
“Iten realizes these students are part of its future and Ashtabula County’s future and corporate citizens like Iten have an obligation to the community that it draws workers from," said Ron Emery, who is part of the leadership team at Iten.
"We are breaking the traditional rules on how we operate with a huge investment in technology that changes the future of work. Iten has invested in a number of groundbreaking technologies like 3D Printing and state of the art CNC molding and machining technologies that allow us to engage the technical schools in a whole new vein.”
A new tax credit provides further incentive for these partnerships. When businesses employ a student in a career tech program for Work Based Learning, eligible employers may receive a 15-percent tax credit on the student’s wages, up to $5,000 per eligible employee.
Companies interested in Work Based Learning opportunities or the Early Placement program at A-Tech can contact Brian Kimmel at 440-576-6015, ext. 1049 or brian.kimmel@atech.edu.
