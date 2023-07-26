JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center hosted a job fair Friday for students enrolled in the school’s adult nursing programs.
The event, which drew participation from prominent healthcare businesses, provided an opportunity for aspiring nurses to explore potential career paths and establish connections in the industry.
Among the businesses present at the job fair were Ashtabula County Medical Center, Carington Park, Lake Pointe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Jefferson Healthcare Center, Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Windsor House, Inc.
Their active involvement showcased the high regard for the A-Tech nursing program and the quality of its graduates.
“Employers from various healthcare settings were contacting the school to meet with our upcoming graduates, so we thought holding a career fair would allow the students to see a wide array of rewarding career options,” said Stephanie Miller, the director of the Knoedler School of Practical Nurse Education at A-Tech. “Whether the students aspire to work in a hospital, provide specialized care in a clinic, or make a difference in the lives of patients through long term care, this career fair was a way for the students to network, connect, and possibly secure future employment opportunities.”
For more than 40 years, the Knoedler School has demonstrated its commitment to nurturing skilled nursing professionals, consistently preparing students for a rewarding career in nursing.
Their dedication to excellence has earned them a position among the top ten LPN programs in Ohio, as recognized by practicalnursing.org.
A-Tech offers two nursing programs, accommodating various educational paths for prospective nurses.The 11-month LPN program, starting each September, lays a strong foundation for aspiring nursing professionals.
Additionally, for those looking to advance their careers further, the LPN to RN Diploma program is available. This comprehensive 12-month program entails 32 hours of weekly learning, combining classroom instruction, laboratory practice, and real-world clinical experiences.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Prospective students can still register for both nursing programs by calling 440-576-5545 or visiting www.atech.edu. Businesses seeking to participate in future events may also call to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.