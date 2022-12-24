Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. High 16F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will be heavy at times. Gusty winds will create blizzard conditions, especially this evening. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.