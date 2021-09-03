JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A-Tech administrators are working hard to connect companies with potential employees.
“We have a lot of calls from companies,” said Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus Principal Paul Brockett regarding the needs for new employees and the development of future ones.
Brian Kimmel is working on a new program to connect students and graduates with area companies. Kimmel said a new state initiative for all high school students to have 250 hours of work-based education as part of their four years of high school is the impetus for the new program.
Kimmel said the school is working with companies to provide internships, mentorships and job shadowing opportunities.
“There is a huge need for employees. We are connecting students with employers,” he said.
The school also coordinates a program where students can work at area companies and receive credit for their work while getting paid. He said the company then grades the student’s performance.
Kimmel said the school is hoping to create an internship program where students would not only work on the manufacturing floor of a company, but also get to learn about the sales and design aspects of the company.
Brockett said the school year is off to a good start.
“It is great to have all the students back every day,” he said.
The students were on site last year only 50 percent of the time, Brockett said. He said the students did experience most of their lab time last year, but the school is working to help them catch up with their academic work that was almost exclusively online.
Brockett said the student body is up 35 to 40 students from last year. He said the increased interest in A-Tech involves students seeing economic trends that are highlighting vocational training.
Brocket said there are 598 students signed up for classes with numbers fluctuating to some degree over the next two weeks.
“The biggest increases is our career exploration program for sophomores,” Brockett said. He said the program allows 10th graders to review a variety of disciplines to see what they might be interested in pursuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.