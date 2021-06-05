A-Tech celebrates seniors with awards ceremony

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Parents and educators gathered to honor A-Tech seniors at Lakeside High School on Friday night for the A-Tech Senior Awards ceremony.
The event was held at the school’s football field.
Two A-Tech students gave speeches at the event.
Vanessa Welker, a senior in the Early Childhood Education program, said the students were told throughout high school that it would go by quickly, and it did.
Welker said she is proud of everyone, and that A-Tech and their educators are proud of them as well.
“You should all be proud too,” Welker said. “Look what you’ve been able to accomplish. Getting to school throughout a pandemic, manipulating Google Classroom, probably working a job with more hours than you thought you could.”
Friday night was the last time the group gathered as A-Tech seniors, Welker said.
Carolyn Kobus, a Culinary Arts senior, said a new chapter is beginning for the students.
“Our time, during this pandemic, has altered our lives astronomically, and the way we live and deal with certain things has changed greatly,” Kobus said. “Some things will probably never go back to the way they were, but we are adapting and finding new solutions to our current situation.”
People can always adapt and acquire new skills to reach their goals, Kobus said.
“This world will test us over and over again,” she said. “It is our perseverance that allows us to reach our greatest potential. If we have the will to overcome adversity, then no matter what path we take, whether it is college, the military or the workforce, we will go far in our chosen fields.”
Family members and teachers have done their best to prepare the A-Tech seniors for their lives ahead, Kobus said.
The ceremony was initially planned for May 28, but was delayed due to weather.
