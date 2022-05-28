SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A-Tech’s Senior Awards Ceremony filled Lakeside High School’s auditorium Friday evening with a celebration of awards, scholarships and a long line of 258 happy graduates.
Graduates from eight local school districts were honored with much pomp and circumstance.
Outstanding Health Care Academy, Medical, graduate Carlee Munger welcomed everyone to the ceremony.
A-Tech students Lydia Jerina, Grace Gelofsack and Alexander Kennedy were honored to speak to their fellow graduates.
A-Tech Dean of Students Paul Stofan, who has been at the school for 30 years, said although each student will receive a diploma from their home high school it is a special time to celebrate their lives at A-Tech.
“They are all celebrating the skill accomplishments they have made,” Stofan said. He said they will all receive a passport that details their list of accomplishments that include their certifications in specific areas of study.
Jerina, a senior in the Health Academy pharmacy program, shared her love of the school. She said the difficult junior schedule, during some of the pandemic days, made it hard to meet her entire class.
“When I look out I don’t know most of you...I wish I had the chance,” she said.
Gelofsack, a senior in the cosmetology program, urged her fellow students to use the skills they have learned and make the school proud of their work. She said the passports the school provides will kick off the students adult lives.
Kennedy said he had no intention of attending A-Tech till he had an experience with the school’s architecture and engineering design program and decided to visit the school to learn more.
He said he saw the unique possibilities the program could offer hime and decided to attend the school. “My decision was one of the best decisions I have ever made... The opportunities this school has given us is amazing,” he said.
The students processed to lively music and wore a wide variety of attire ranging from a cowboy hat to the safety services uniforms for students learning fire and police work.
Graduates who participated in SkillsUSA, the AWT Robobot Team and those who excelled in academics and their specific career-technical program were recognized with an engraved plaque.
Career-Technical instructors presented the Class of 2022 with their career passports and career-technical certificates.
Michael Kennedy, president of the A-Tech Board of Education; Superintendent R. Scott Wludyga, Principal Paul Brockett and Jon Whipple, secondary administrator, congratulated the graduates.
Brockett provided closing remarks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.