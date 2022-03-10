JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Asjhtabula County Technical and Career Campus will be present at the 2022 Ashtabula Home Show.
A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga said the school’s presence at the show will serve to promote A-Tech’s adult programming.
“We have dozens of opportunities for adults, and a number of programs, whether someone is looking to change careers, start a career, or just gain additional skills to increase their potential,” Wludyga said. “It’s all about helping adults in the county understand we’re here to help them expand their opportunities.”
He said many people don’t know there is financial aid available for a number of the adult courses. Course costs can run from a few hundred dollars to as much as $15,000, Wludyga said.
“We want people to know that there are opportunities for both high school students and adults,” Wludyga said. “No matter whether you’re starting your career, or you’re looking to change careers or expand what you’re able to do and increase your earning potential, we have a number of programs here.”
The Ashtabula County Home Show will take place from March 11-13 at Ashtabula Towne Square, during mall hours.
Wludyga said a recent study by the Alpaugh Family Economic Center shows adults with a career technical certificate earn $12,323 more per year than high school graduates without a similar certification, and after 10 years, that increases to $50,742.
“We offer industry-recognized credentials that give students a competitive advantage in the workforce,” Wludyga said.
There are a couple hundred adult students going through A-Tech’s programs this year, Wludyga said. Some of the most popular adult programs at A-Tech inlcude Firefighter/EMT, LPN, RN, welding, apprenticeship, HVAC, and industrial electricity, Wludyga said.
Increased interest has also brought back A-Tech’s adult cosmetology program, which had not operated for the past few years, Wludyga said.
“The bottom line is that adults who earn a certificate in a program at A-Tech increase their earning potential exponentially,” Wludyga said.
A-Tech partners with local companies to develop training to hep increase the skills of current employees, Wludyga said.
“We work with companies to meet their specific needs,” he said.
