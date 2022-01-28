A-Tech BOE names president at organizational meeting

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus (A-Tech) Board of Education elected a new president at its organizational meeting Monday night.
Michael Kennedy, who represents Conneaut Area City Schools, was sworn in by Treasurer Lindsey Elly. Kennedy has been a member of the A-Tech board since 2008.
Debra Barrickman also was sworn in for a new term on the board. Barrickman is beginning her third term as a representative of the Ashtabula Area City Schools. Barrickman will serve a three-year term, running through Dec. 31, 2024. She also serves as the legislative liaison.
The board named Barbara Klingensmith vice president. Klingensmith represents Ashtabula County Educational Service Center.
Christine Seuffert, representing Ashtabula Area City Schools, will serve as the student achievement liaison.
Other board members continuing their terms are: Sally Fisher, Geneva Area City Schools; Gus Saikaly, Ashtabula County Educational Service Center and Dr. Harlan Waid, Ashtabula County Educational Service Center.
Superintendent Scott Wludyga reported on preparations for the SkillsUSA Regional competition. The event will be held virtually again this year, he said.
Wludyga also said the number of high school applications has increased from last year. Students who are interested in participating in any of the 19 programs on campus can apply online at www.atech.edu. To schedule a visit, call 440-576-6015 ext. 1115.
