JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus (A-Tech) is about to get a big financial boost from an economic development agency of the federal government.
Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Thursday that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $67,700 grant to A-Tech for a medical simulator.
“Up-to-date equipment is critical for ensuring Ohio institutions and educators have the resources they need to provide quality education,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “This investment will support learning and innovation for the students and educators at A-Tech. I’ll continue to fight for funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission, so it can continue to empower our communities.”
A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga said A-Tech appreciates Brown’s support, as well as support from the ARC, whose mission is to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in the Appalachian region.
“Our RN and LPN programs consistently rank in the top 10 programs in Ohio,” Wludyga said. “This grant will help us continue to provide meaningful learning experiences to prepare our students for the in-demand careers in Ashtabula County.”
A-Tech Nursing Director Stephanie Miller said having a high-fidelity simulator provides the nursing students with opportunities to practice their clinical skills and develop critical thinking by placing the student in varied real-life situational experiences without compromising the patient’s well-being.
“Simulation allows the student to display their skills in complex situations that they may not be able to experience in the clinical setting, to prepare the students for their nursing career,” she said.
Applications are being accepted for A-Tech’s fall classes in both the LPN and RN programs. Students can apply online at www.atech.edu or call 440-576-5545. Financial aid is available to those who qualify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.