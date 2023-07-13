ASHTABULA — Children starting kindergarten this fall are learning all sorts of street smarts this week at Safety Town.
Earlier this year, the Ashtabula Police Department partnered with the Ashtabula Fire Department to restart the Safety Town program.
Safety Town is a course that focuses on teaching children safe practices at school and at home. The curriculum includes bicycle, pedestrian, school bus, fire, gun and seat belt safety. They also are learning about calling 911 and stranger danger.
The popular two-week-long summer educational program uses a realistic, child-sized town designed to provide hands-on learning at the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus on Wade Avenue.
On Tuesday, APD Officer Dan Gillespie taught bicycle safety and appropriate hand signals when turning or stopping.
As he rode a tricycle around the make-believe streets, Oliver, 5, said he was excited about “learning the laws of the street.”
Safety Town volunteer, Sarah McKinstry, instructed the children on how to wear a helmet when riding a bike. She then had the children color a picture of a helmet.
“Decorate the helmet any way you want,” she said.
Nala, 5, said she was going to draw a rainbow on her helmet.
“I’m going to draw SpongeBob on mine,” said William, 5.
City Manager Jim Timonere said the city police really looked forward to doing Safety Town.
“We are excited to be able to put the program back together and appreciate all those who have been willing to be sponsors and assist with this program, including our Fire Department,” he said. “This type of outreach and interaction with the kids in the area is important.”
The program largely exists on donations. For example, Busy Beaver donated the wood and materials for the kid-size town, and students at the Ashtabula Arts Center painted them.
To donate, make checks payable to the Fraternal Order of Police No. 26. Checks may be mailed to the Ashtabula Police Department, 110 W. 44th St., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.