Ashtabula resident Sue Niemi was in the fight of her life not once but three times. Breast cancer knocked her down, but not out.
Niemi, 64, a registered nurse, was first diagnosed in 1987 when she was only 30 years old after finding a lump. She immediately followed up with a mammogram and surgical biopsy. The cancer returned in 1994 and again in 2012, when she underwent a bi-lateral mastectomy.
She tells her story to educate and encourage women, especially younger women, who are dealing with cancer.
“I credit my faith in God and my doctors who treated me — Dr. Lawrence Levy and Dr. Mohammad Varghai,” she said. “Mammograms can save your life. I am a three-time breast cancer survivor due to mammography.”
The first occurrence was treated with a surgical lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, which caused her hair to thin.
“I was only 30 years old, married and had two small children,” she said. “I was determined history would not repeat itself. I lost my mother to breast cancer when I was 11 years old.”
The second occurrence was treated with a lumpectomy and radiation treatments.
“Dr. Lawrence Levy, who practiced at Mount Sinai Hospital and later at Cleveland Clinic, offered a great deal of support,” she said. “Also, my family and friends offered much support. My husband of 43 years, Bill Niemi, was very supportive.”
Bill Niemi said his wife bravely fought breast cancer three times.
“During her battle, she continued to be a nurse, mother and wife without missing a beat,” he said. “I am so proud of her and how she has helped so many women fighting breast cancer.”
Today, the Niemis are retired and their children are grown.
“I am thankful for each day,” Sue Niemi said. “I ended up retiring early because of cervical dystonia in my neck, but I enjoy traveling and spending time with my family and grandchildren.”
Niemi preaches prevention is truly the best cure. Monthly self-breast exams are important and yearly mammograms. She understands how some women are fearful and put off mammograms.
“Fear of the unknown is very powerful, but facts, treatment and prayers combat any fear,” she said. “Breast cancer has impacted my whole life. I am 64 years old and alive because of science and God. My mother died at age 51 of breast cancer and my niece at age 31. I was 30 when I was first occurrence; 37 for the second occurrence and 54 for the last occurrence.”
Niemi’s daughter, Josie, decided to have a prophylactic bilateral mastectomy at 23 because of the family’s breast cancer history.
“Now I have an 18-month-old granddaughter to worry about,” Niemi said. “I pray that scientists will be able end this disease.”
Niemi believes women should trust their instincts and get second opinions.
“Your life is worth it. God had a purpose for me. He could have taken me three times with breast cancer, once with meningitis and once with a heart attack. My job on earth is not done,” she said. “My prayers were to raise my two children. Now I live to see my four beautiful grandchildren grow up. God is good.”
