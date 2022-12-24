Shoppers stream into Sanders Market in Jefferson, some smiling, some frowning, some avoiding eye contact with me.
It was cold and gray outside last Saturday, and I was staffing a red kettle for the Salvation Army’s Jefferson, Rock Creek and Dorset unit.
Every year from Thanksgiving to Christmas, dozens of volunteer bell ringers stand outside stores with their trademark red buckets, ringing a bell and wishing passersby a Merry Christmas.
The bell ringing is an iconic sound that puts people in the giving spirit.
It’s a reminder that Christmas is almost here.
Bell ringers stand for several hours in hopes of attracting donations, and allowing the Salvation Army to continue to help the needy.
I arrived at Sander’s Market about 15 minutes early for instructions. Fellow volunteer Betsy Burke said it was easy — smile, ring the bell, say, “Merry Christmas,” and thank those who give.
And that was it. Armed with my kettle, an apron and a bell, I started my shift.
I decided to do my best at spreading holiday cheer by smiling, chatting and wishing everyone the merriest of Christmases.
“A penny for the poor?” I joked to the people I knew from growing up in Jefferson.
The reactions were wonderful. I was so impressed with everyone’s generosity, especially during this crazy time of inflation.
I mean a box of cereal for $5? Come on!
Some people avoided eye contact, hurrying by as if I might punch them if they didn’t put a little cash in the kettle.
“That’s what I do — avoid eye contact,” Hubby later admitted to me.
Don’t worry, faithful readers, I scolded the old Scrooge!
But most people donated cheerfully.
Little children, mothers, fathers and senior citizens all gave money with a smile and wished me a Merry Christmas.
One guy, about my age, walked in, stopped and pointed at me.
“Aren’t you Shelley Terry from the Star Beacon?” he said rather loudly.
Uh, oh! I thought.
“Yes,” I said with a bit of hesitation.
Thankfully, he just wanted to introduce himself and let me know he’s a faithful reader.
Then a poor, elderly woman wearing a coat not nearly warm enough for Ohio’s winters walked up to me and said, “I only have food stamps, or I would gladly give you money.”
For a moment I didn’t know what to say.
“I’m sorry,” I said lamely. “I hope you have a Merry Christmas.”
As she scuffled away, I noticed she was wearing bedroom slippers instead of winter boots.
I wanted to give her the entire contents of the red kettle, but of course, I couldn’t do that.
Not long after, an older gentleman walked up with a folded $20 bill in his hand.
“The Salvation Army helped my family during the Depression,” he said.
Once again, I grasped for the right words.
“That’s great,” I offered. “Merry Christmas.”
He put the money in the kettle and walked away.
I soon realized giving for many folks is personal and truly from the heart.
And, with that in mind, I started ringing my bell again, happy just to be there.
Staff writer Shelley Terry reminds faithful readers that it’s not too late to donate to the Salvation Army. Go to give.salvationarmyusa.org
You can reach Shelley Terry at sterry@starbeacon.com.
