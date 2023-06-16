ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A ceremony dedicating a portion of Route 84 as a World War II Veterans Memorial Highway was celebrated Thursday with much fanfare.
The dedication took place at noon at Kister Plaza, 2549 S. Ridge Road E., at the interchange of Routes 84 and 11. The World War II Memorial Highway extends from State Road and Route 84, east to Route 84 and Blake Road.
A Titan Aircraft flyover in a T-51 WWII Fighter replica of the P-51 kicked off the ceremony. Ashtabula County veteran, Thomas Lucas Jr., sang the National Anthem.
The Rev. Fred Grimm provided the invocation, giving thanks for the sacrifices of World War II veterans.
“This renaming of the highway was the idea of 91-year-old Betty Emery in honor of four of her family members who served during the war,” said Tim Dibble, chairman of the Route 84 Dedication Committee. “Two of those family members returned safely while two others — her brother and brother-in-law — were killed in action.”
Emery, the dedication’s honored guest, said she wanted to see World War II veterans honored in Ashtabula County.
“This has been her obsession,” said her daughter, Rachel Burch, of Ashtabula.
The effort took a few years to come to fruition, beginning with Emery contacting Disabled American Veterans Ken David and Bob Marino, who initiated the effort. They, in turn, enlisted the aid of State Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Ohio, who sponsored the legislation and saw it through to approval.
David and Marino then contacted Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission Director Ben Schwartfigure. Through the Ashtabula County Veterans Task Force, Schwartfigure sought someone to see this dedication to fruition.
Members of the Pvt. Henry Kalinowski Marine Corps League No. 782 and Auxiliary; Disabled American Veterans, Bob Swanson Chapter No. 39; In Country Vets of Ashtabula, and the American Legion Dewey Howlett Post No. 103 stepped up the charge and handled it as a committee.
Her voice filled with emotion, Burch thanked the people who made her mother’s dream come true.
World War II veteran, John Pildner Sr., 99, of Conneaut served as the dedication’s Veteran of Honor. Pildner, who participated in the Battle of the Bulge, thanked everyone who made World War II Veterans Highway a reality.
“This is a great day for all veterans,” he said. “Many gave their lives so we can enjoy freedom today.”
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said, “It’s a perfect day, like all days, to recognize some of our heroes.”
Ducro presented Pildner and Emery with resolutions from the board of county commissioners.
“You have our appreciation and respect,” Ducro said.
Ashtabula Township Trustee Joe Pete, an Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict, said the township trustees consider it an honor to have the Memorial Highway in the township.
“I have a soft spot in my heart for all veterans,” he said. “Many, many enlisted cause they knew they had to serve their country.”
Congressman David Joyce, R-Ohio, sent his regards and gratitude to Emery and Pildner.
The Marine Auxiliary presented Emery and Pildner with handmade American flag blankets.
Burch and John Pildner Jr. cut the red ribbon on the new World War II Veterans Memorial Highway sign. The crowd of more than 75 local leaders, veterans and their families applauded.
American Legion Post 103 Honor Guard played taps, Kathy Wright of American Legion Post 112, provided a bagpipe tribute, and the Rev. Len Jury gave the benediction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.