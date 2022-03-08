DORSET TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation will kick off its 2022 fundraisers April 1 with “A Night at the Races.”
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with racing scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m., at the Dorset Community Center.
This is a new location for the event, Foundation President Jim Butler said.
“We have been at Lenox for our first race and were forced to move to a larger space due to COVID,” he said. “After running two events in Williamsfield, we had many requests to move it to a more central location in the county. Dorset has been very accommodating so we are hosting there this time.”
For folks who haven’t attended a race night, there will be 12 races displayed on a big screen.
“These are all previously recorded races from various areas around the U.S.,” Butler said. “Guests have the opportunity to own and bet on horses and win money — just like a real live horse race.”
Butler said it’s always a great time for the participants with a lot of cheering and excitement.
Tickets are $15 each and include an unlimited taco and pasta buffet and beverages. Alcohol is permitted BYOB.
Horses are available for $20 with a $100 payout if your horse wins. Tickets are limited.
“We have a maximum number of 200 tickets available,” he said.
Tickets can be purchased from any 4-H Foundation member or by calling Pat Stitt at 440-344-0332. Tickets can also be purchased on the website at www.AC4HF.COM. The 4-H Foundation is a registered 501c3 and raises money to support the educational advancement of local youth involved in the 4-H program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.