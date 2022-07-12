JEFFERSON — Come August, fairgoers will see a new addition to one of the buildings.
The Ashtabula County Fair Board is adding on to the maintenance garage, the white building just west of the grandstands.
Harness racing fans may know the east side of the building because it’s where they place their bets on the horse and sulky of their choice.
“The Fair Board has been working hard to make improvements to the grounds,” County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “I’m excited to continue my work with them in helping them secure additional funds to make important investments to the grounds that will have a long standing positive impact on the agricultural community for years to come.”
The 176th fair will take place Aug. 9-14, and the fairgrounds were abuzz Monday with workers sprucing up the grounds. Some were securing the wooden frame at the pari-mutuel betting building, while others were working inside one of the animal buildings, north of the grandstands.
There are notable new improvements to the landscaping at the grounds, including a long, colorful row of geraniums planted in front of the Expo Building.
Membership or exhibitor tickets will go on sale under the grandstand at 10 a.m. Saturday, as well as tickets to see the grandstand shows.
“As we get closer to fair time, we get busier,” said Kathy Maple, fairgrounds secretary.
Fair board members said they have a strong entertainment line-up this year. Slated for the grandstand entertainment is harness racing, two Demolition Derbys, a motorcycle circus, two country music concerts and tractor and truck pulls.
The back midway will feature contests, magic shows, local bands and a comedy act.
A free tiger encounter will be set up just south of the Floral Building on the east side of the grounds.
The Fair Board is in the midst of hiring people to work the ticket booths and gates, as well as to direct traffic at the large parking lot off North Poplar Street. Anyone interested in working should stop by the secretary’s office and fill out an application. The board hires about 100 people every year.
Every year, fairgoers find improvements to the grounds, courtesy of the Fair Board.
Last year, it was a new pole barn. Workers demolished the ground’s oldest race horse barn and construction crews worked to get it ready for fair time, said Brian Edelman, president of the Fair Board.
Carnival rides, pony rides, animal shows, agricultural displays, 4-H projects, contests, fair food and the market livestock sale are expected to draw crowds.
Anyone wishing to exhibit flowers, baked goods, artwork, photography, garden vegetables, crafts, needlework, honey or wine must purchase an exhibitor pass or membership ticket to enter the items for the fair. All tickets and entry fees must be paid at the secretary’s office under the grandstand.
For more information go to www.ashtabulafair.com or the fair’s Facebook page for secretary’s office hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.