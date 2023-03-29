Ashtabula Area City Schools are not alone when it comes to declining student enrollment.
The number of students attending other Ashtabula County schools have also decreased.
Take a look:
Geneva Area City Schools had 2,413 students enrolled in the 2018-19 school year, but are down to 2,220 this year, according to the ODE.
Grand Valley Local Schools had 1,066 students enrolled in 2018-19, but this year they’re down to 983, according to the ODE.
GV Superintendent William Nye gave five reasons why enrollment has dropped including his district (and others):
1. People are having fewer children.
2. Our community is aging and young graduates leave the area.
3. Fewer job opportunities.
4. There are more and easier avenues for parents to get vouchers so their children can attend private schools.
5. A large Amish influx to communities in the district.
“GV has large populations of Amish residents in some of our townships — over 50 percent — and they do not attend public schools,” he said.
Pymatuning Valley Local Schools, which counted 1,130 students enrolled in 2018-19, has dropped to 1,049 in 2022-23, according to the ODE. That’s 81 less students than four years ago, but PV also boasts a large Amish population.
Jefferson Area Local Schools had a total of 1,652 students enrolled in 2018-19, but this year, 1,563 are enrolled.
Buckeye Local Schools — 1,803 students enrolled in 2018-19, and 1,785 today, according to the ODE. That’s 18 students difference.
Conneaut City Schools — 1,549 in 2018-19, and 1,538 today, according to the ODE. That’s only a negative difference of 11 students.
But Conneaut is one of the lucky ones.
Since 2005-06, overall public school enrollment in Ohio has declined by nearly 10 percent, according to the Ohio Department of Education, Advanced Reports (school years 2005-06 to 2021-22).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.