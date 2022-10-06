In addition to the primary festival in Jefferson, various entities will be hosting events at covered bridges throughout Ashtabula County.
The county is home to 19 covered bridges. No events will be taking place at Harpersfield Covered Bridge this year, as the bridge is currently being reconstructed. There will also be no activities at the Middle Road Covered Bridge, but the bridge itself is open.
The Conneaut Rotary Club will be at Creek Road Covered Bridge this year, and the group will be selling souvenirs. Olin Bridge will host the Ashtabula Dream Center. The group will be selling baked goods, coffee, and water, and a fall wreath raffle will be taking place.
The Denmark Pioneers 4-H Club will be at the Giddings Road Covered Bridge, and the Sheffield Target Masters 4-H club will be at the Riverdale Road Bridge.
The Monroe Township Fire Department will be at the State Road Covered Bridge, and will be cooking hot dogs and s’mores over a fire, with pop and apple cider to drink.
South Denmark Covered Bridge will play host to the Allegheny Chapter of the Gold Panners’ Association, who will provide panning demonstrations and sell panning equipment.
The Sheffield Fire Department will set up shop at the Benetka Bridge, with horse-drawn wagon rides through the bridge provided by the Sackett Family, weather permitting. Soups, chips, and pop will be sold to benefit the fire department.
The Pierpont Beautification Committee and the Pierpont Community Action League will be at the Graham Road Covered Bridge, and have baked goods, water, pop, apple cider, hot dogs, chili and coffee for sale.
The Doyle Road Covered Bridge will be staffed by Boy Scout Troop 41, from Jefferson, with fresh cobbler, coffee, tea and hot chocolate available by donation.
The Humane Society will be at the Netcher Road Bridge, with walking tacos, baked goods and Humane Society calendars and shirts for sale.
Caine Road Covered Bridge will host a number of groups. Girl Scout Troop 80014 will be conducting a lemonade stand and bake sale by donation. The drieger and Peterson families will be presenting children’s activities and selling hot dogs and chips by donation to raise money for cystic fibrosis, and the Baptist church’s diaper ministry will be in attendence. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets.
Helping Hands Animal Rescue will be at the Liberty Street Covered Bridge, selling food and drinks donated by Gray’s Auto Sales and Ashtabula Giant Eagle to help support the organization. There will also be a coloring contest for kids under 12, a Lucky Ducks game for all ages, and tickets available for a Queen of Hearts game.
The Ashtabula Aktion Club and the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be at the Root Road Covered Bridge, offering walking tacos and other things to eat, along with a bake sale.
The Mechanicsville Covered Bridge will host the Zaebst family and their 4-H group, with hot food, baked goods and candy.
At the Smolen Gulf Covered Bridge, Boy Scout Troop 11 will be selling popcorn and accepting donations for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
