At one time, hundreds of covered bridges dotted northeast Ohio’s landscape.
A popular construction in 18th century Connecticut, the early settlers of the Western Reserve brought this charming architecture with them from New England.
Today, Ashtabula County boasts one of the largest concentration of covered bridges in the country — 19 original, restored, and replicas of 19th Century covered bridges.
All can be viewed this weekend by driving along the county’s country roads. You can get a driving map at this weekend’s Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival at Giddings Park in Jefferson.
The festival features crafts, official covered bridge souvenirs, a quilt show, contests, a big parade, food, and lots more.
Here’s a list and details of the county’s 19 bridges:
1. Netcher
1544 Netcher Rd, Jefferson
CLEARANCE: 14’ 6” (2.7 mi. from Center of Jefferson) The bridge over Mill Creek was open to traffic in 1999. It features a timber arch with inverted Haupt Trusses. The “Neo Victorian” designed structure is 110’ long, 22’ wide, and 14’ 6” high.
2. South Denmark
2670 South Denmark Rd, Jefferson
CLEARANCE: 9’0” (2.7 mi. from Netcher Road Bridge) Built in 1890, this Town lattice bridge spans Mill Creek. The 81-foot structure was bypassed in 1975.
3. Caine
4699 Caine Rd, Pierpont Township
CLEARANCE: 11’0” (6.7 mi. from S. Denmark Rd Bridge) This first Pratt Truss bridge in Ohio was built in 1986 in honor of Ashtabula County’s 175th Anniversary. The 124-foot long bridge traverses the west branch of the Ashtabula River.
4. Graham
4646 Graham Rd, Pierpont Township
BYPASS (5.9 mi. from Caine Rd Bridge) Built from remnants of a bridge washed downstream in the 1913 flood, the bridge now sits in a small park on the south side of the road.
5. Root
4680 Root Rd, Conneaut
CLEARANCE: 8’4” (3.9 mi. from Graham Rd Bridge) A 114-foot-long Town lattice built in 1868, Root Rd Bridge was raised 18” during the rehabilitation in 1982/83. New laminated girders and a center concrete pier were also added.
6. Middle
910 Middle Rd, Conneaut
CLEARANCE: 13’6” (8.3 mi. from Root Rd Bridge) This 136-foot-long Howe Truss bridge was built in 1868 over Conneaut Creek, which is a favorite Stealhead Steam. It was rehabilitated in 1984 with the help of 7 volunteers.
7. Conneaut Creek
5899 State Rd, Conneaut
CLEARANCE: 16’2”(5.1 mi. from Middle Rd Bridge) Containing 97,000’ of southern pine and oak, the State Rd. Bridge was erected in 1983 across Conneaut Creek. This 152-foot-long Town lattice was the first covered bridge designed and built by County Engineer, John W.Smolen, Jr. A 4’ opening spans the length.
8. Creek
371 Creek Rd, Conneaut
CLEARANCE: 11’4” (3.4 mi. from State Rd Bridge) The construction date of this 125-foot-long Town lattice bridge is unknown. It sits 25’ above Conneaut Creek and was renovated in 1994.
9. Benetka
4500 Bennetka Rd, Shef eld Township
CLEARANCE: 11’0” (11.5 mi. from Creek Rd Bridge) A 138-foot-long Town lattice with Arch bridge, Benetka was built about 1900. It was renovated in 1985 when a laminated arch 9” wide, 38” thick, spanning the length of the bridge, was added.
10. Olin
1880 Dewey Rd, Plymouth Township
CLEARANCE: 12’0” (2.5 mi. from Benetka Rd Bridge) Olin’s have owned property next to the bridge since it was built in 1873. The 115-foot-long Town lattice structure over the Ashtabula River was renovated in 1985.
11. SMOLEN-GULF
7001 State Rd, Ashtabula
CLEARANCE: 14’6”(2.6 mi. from Olin Bridge) The longest covered bridge in the U.S. is of Pratt Truss construction. Engineering and structural design by John W. Smolen, Jr. (former County Engineer) and architectural design was done by Timothy J. Martin (current County Engineer). Dedicated in 2008, it is 613’ long and stands 93’ above the River. With clear width of 30’ it will support full legal load traffic and has a life expectancy of 100 years.
12. Riverview
Indian Trails Park, 4761 State Rd, Ashtabula This bridge is 150’ long and 14’ wide, making it one of the larger bridges, yet it carries only pedestrian traffic. It mirrors the Pratt arch design of its big brother, Smolen-Gulf, which rises above. Both cross the Ashtabula River at Indian Trails Park. Riverview, dedicated in 2016, provides exercise trials and a place to enjoy the beautiful river scenery.
13. Giddings
1400 Giddings Rd, Jefferson
CLEARANCE: 15’6”(8 mi. from Smolen-Gulf Bridge) Pratt Truss construction was used for this 107-foot- long bridge built in 1995. It crosses Mill Creek in Jefferson Township. At this point, the tour returns to Jefferson (3.5 miles back) via Jones Road and Route 167 and Route 46.
14. Doyle
1300 Doyle Rd, Jefferson
CLEARANCE: 13’6” (1.8 mi. from Jefferson) A 94-foot-long Town lattice bridge built in 1868,Doyle spans Mill Creek, a tributary of the Grand River. This bridge was renovated in 1987 when a laminated arch was added.
15. West Liberty
94 West Liberty St, Geneva
CLEARANCE: 15’ (10.6 mi. from Doyle Rd Bridge) The shortest covered bridge in the U.S., Liberty spans only 18’. The structure is supported by a single Kingpost and its roof is a scissor Truss which gives the bridge a light, open feeling. Timber for this bridge was harvested from county land owners. The bridge was modularly constructed by students of Ashtabula County Joint Vocational School (now A-Tech).
16. Harpers eld
1122 Harpersfield Rd, Geneva
CLEARANCE: 10’9” (3 mi. from Liberty St Bridge) This two span Howe Truss bridge is 228’ long and is the second longest bridge in Ohio. Built in 1868, itis listed in the National Register of Historic Places. A 1913 flood altered the river, requiring a steel bridge to link the covered bridge to the north approach. A walkway was added in 1992. Today, the bridge is being renovated.
18. Riverdale
3349 Riverdale Rd, Rock Creek
CLEARANCE: 9’6” (9.2 mi. from Mechanicsville Bridge) This 114-footlong Town lattice bridge sits high above the Grand River. Center steel bracing was added in 1945, and in 1981, the floor was rebuilt and glue laminated girders added to the interior. This creates a bridge-within-a-bridge and narrows the passageway. The road at the east end of the bridge washed out in 1987 and a new concrete abutment was built.
19. Windsor Mills
7696 Warner Hollow Rd, Windsor
CLEARANCE: 11’3” (14.5 mi. from Riverdale Bridge) Windsor Mills is 120’ long and spans Phelps Creek, a tributary of the Grand River. Built in 1867, the Town lattice bridge rests on abutments of sandstone (quarried nearby) and creek stone. The field stone center pier was replaced with stone-look concrete when it was renovated in 2002-03.
