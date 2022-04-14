April is the start of prom time in Ashtabula County.
Teen magazines are filled with beautiful dresses, high heel shoes, tuxedos, suits and stories of dream proms and prom disasters.
For most high school juniors and seniors, it’s an event they looked forward to since junior high school.
But how can adults prepare teens to have a safe prom?
Part of making prom a night to remember requires education and prevention. First, tell teens the dangers of drunk driving — www.sadd.org provides a SADD Prom Tool Kit for free with great ideas for activities for students.
Students and teachers can plan a mock crash site with a speaker to talk about what really happens when teens drink and drive.
The school can hold a prom promise campaign where students sign a pledge to remain sober.
Prior to prom, it is important to help all students understand that a safe and sober evening is one that saves lives.
Providing reminders to local alcohol retailers during the month before prom (and graduation) to check every ID. It only takes a few extra minutes and it’s a strong deterrent to underage drinking.
Parents must also be responsible and not allow teens to drink in their home.
The Drug-Free Action Alliance campaign, Parents who host lose the most: Don’t be a party to teenage drinking, provides ideas, tips and explains the laws surrounding underage drinking. Check out their website www.drugfreeactionalliance.org for more information on preventing teenage drinking.
Remember, it is never OK to provide alcohol to teenagers.
Prom can be a fun night to remember but it takes careful planning to make sure everyone is safe.
If you are a parent, educate yourself about how to talk to your teen about underage drinking and the consequences.
If you are an educator, talk to your administrators about providing educational speakers or events to highlight the importance of students staying sober and drug free.
Education and prevention can keep everyone safe this spring.
