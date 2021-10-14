'A Christmas Story' will serve as Christmas parade theme in Ashtabula

BY SHELLEY TERRY
ASHTABULA — This year’s downtown Christmas parade will delight folks who love Ralphie and his beloved Red Ryder BB gun.
“A Christmas Story” is the theme of this year’s parade, slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 19, along Main and Park avenues in Ashtabula.
“Where possible, units are asked to use as much ‘A Christmas Story’ and Christmas lights as possible,” said Suzy Kist, parade chair person. “We ask that no one dress up as Santa. We are providing the ‘real’ Santa.”
Along with Santa Claus, the parade will star local firefighters, police officers, baton twirlers, dance troupes, scouts, sports teams, horses, the Lakeside High Marching Band and lots and lots of holiday floats.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said it’s a great choice for the theme.
“The parade is such a wonderful tradition,” he said. “It’s a great way to begin the holiday season, plus it will showcase the renewed interest and activity downtown.”
Thousands of spectators are expected to crowd Main Avenue’s sidewalks for the parade, which is one of the largest in the county.
Deadline for to enter the parade is Nov. 1.
Late entries cannot be guaranteed placement in the parade, Kist said.
In case of inclement weather, visit www.downtownashtabula.com for updates.
“Participants and spectators should plan for cold weather and wear warm clothing,” Kist said.
Pre-parade activities will begin at 5:30 p.m., with an appearance by Mrs. Claus and hot chocolate and hot dogs at Dublin Down.
At 6 p.m. the annual Christmas Trees in the Park decorating contest and lighting ceremony will take place in Cornelius Park, followed by entertainment in the park gazebo until 7 p.m. when the parade begins.
Donations of candy to be thrown to children as they watch the parade should be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at Hairapist salon and barbershop, 4610 Main Ave., Ashtabula.
