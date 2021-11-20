ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Christmas Parade returned with plenty of holiday cheer Friday night to a crowd of happy spectators enjoying lots of pink bunny suits, leg lamps and even the Bumpus hounds.
The theme of the parade, “A Christmas Story,” shown through in just about every float. Thanks to people like Derreck Keidel, who donned a pink bunny costume, and Missy Townsend, who brought her dog, Baby, to ride on their float as a Bumpus hound, of sorts.
The holiday extravaganza, sponsored by the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association (ADDA), started at 6 p.m. with the lighting of the Christmas trees in Cornelius Park. The trees were donated by Adroit Consulting and Engineering, delivered by Bender Tree Farm and decorated by local businesses, organizations and individuals.
North Coast Sound provided Christmas carols as folks perused the trees, which glowed red, green, white and blue throughout the park.
The parade stepped off at West 44th Street and Park Avenue at 7 p.m., starring the big man himself, Santa Claus, as well as local firefighters, police officers, baton twirlers, dance troupes, cheerleaders, Lakeside High School Marching Band and lots of colorful and creative holiday floats.
Many of the 38 parade participants also incorporated lights and holiday music to get parade-goers in the Christmas spirit.
But Sydney Jones, 4, of Ashtabula, said the best part of the parade was the candy.
Six-year-old Harper Watson disagreed.
“Santa Claus! Santa Claus!” she said with glee.
Square One Health employees riding in the back of a pickup decorated with lights and big candy canes catered to the kids.
“We have lots of candy,” said Kristy Hosken.
Katie Fultz and Christen Sonoski helped Hosken throw candy to kids along the route.
Cheerleaders from the Ashtabula Youth Football League’s Browns team wore black and orange sweatshirts to stay warm as they shook their orange pompoms.
About a dozen Emerald City Twirlers from Geneva were one of several such groups who marched and twirled batons in the parade.
New this year were about two dozen wooden snowmen decorated by local groups and individuals, which delighted parade-watchers along Main Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.