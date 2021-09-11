When Dorset resident, Tom Addair, awoke on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, he turned on the TV and couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
“Just then, the second plane came in and hit the other tower. Shocking!” he said. “Later that day, I went to work on the afternoon shift and I remember looking up at the sky and seeing two contrails side-by-side, all civilian air traffic had been shut down so we were speculating what we were seeing ... must have been military planes. It was a scary day.”
Bill Niemi, who today serves as vice president of the Ashtabula Area City Board of Education, was working in downtown Cleveland when he got a call from his boss to go to the conference room.
“When I got there I saw the second tower coming down,” he said. “A decision was made to evacuate buildings in downtown Cleveland ... As a left the building, downtown was gridlocked in traffic. It took over an hour to get out of downtown and on the highway.”
Previously, Niemi was with Chase Bank and traveled to NYC on business many times.
“I remember the towers — how they graced the skyline,” Niemi said. “9/11 changed our life in America, as terrorism hit home. Praying that we never face something so bad again.”
Jefferson native Roger Shumate was driving through University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill, N.C., where he was lead mechanic for the elevator maintenance contract listening to “Imus In The Morning.” He announced that an airplane had hit one of the towers but they didn’t know what type of aircraft. Shortly after that, he said it was a passenger jet.
“When I got to the building I was headed to, people were huddled around a TV in the lobby. Just as I started watching, the second tower was hit,” he said. “We saw the towers go down and saw that the Pentagon had been hit. Later we heard about the jet that had crashed in Pennsylvania. Horrific memories.”
Jefferson resident Larry Anderson was in his morning meeting when a secretary burst in the room — something that never happened before.
“She was wide-eyed and breathlessly told us a plane had one of the towers,” he said. “We filed into the training room to watch the TV. My boss and I were scheduled to fly to Boston that afternoon. Of course we couldn’t fly because all the flights were canceled. We flew there one week later and in the airport I saw more men carrying automatic weapons than I did in the peacetime Navy. When I flew back to Cleveland they made me toss the jackknife my father gave me when I was 9 years old.”
Lenox Township native Harry Carter was in a large conference room at work where they were to watch a movie on United Way.
“Prior to meeting starting, the video was set to a TV channel showing the aftermath of the attacks on the Trade Center. We saw one of the towers collapse,” he said. “Needless to say, the United Way spiel was shortened and our office then closed ... I remember walking the dog when I got home and how quiet the neighborhood was on a nice September afternoon.”
Ashtabula resident Jayne Martino Fortney was in her office at Ashtabula Area City Schools when the school nurse, Lou Johnson, called her to tell her what happened.
“I had to go down the hall and interrupt the administrators’ meeting and Dr. [William] Licate to relay the news,” he said. “It was total unbelief and chaos.”
Ashtabula Township Trustee Joe Pete was babysitting his granddaughter that morning.
“She asked, ‘Papa, why did that plane do that?’” he said.
Dorset native Robin Williams was living in San Diego; her husband and son were deployed.
“I was getting ready for work when my friend Trina called and told me to turn on the TV,” she said. “I asked if it was a movie and she said no it was real. She asked what airline my sister worked for and I told her American.”
Williams immediately hung up and called her mother and then her sister.
“After about 30 minutes, I got a hold of her. Shear relief!” she said. “I went to work and it was so creepy passing the airport as they started landing and parking planes ... but I was very glad my sister was safe.”
Jefferson native Candice Meredyk was on vacation with her sister in Ocean City, Md.
“I couldn’t believe what the news showed of the plane hitting the towers,” she said. “It was so surreal, almost didn’t believe it happened.”
Former Lenox resident, Penny Redmon, recalls 9/11 happened the week her son, Michael, was set to get married in South Carolina.
“Thankfully, everybody but one person could drive because no one could fly,” she said.
Former Ashtabula police chief, Ray Mattson, said he was walking into the Collins Boulevard entrance to the Justice Center.
“Everyone was saying a jet liner hit one of the towers,” he said.
Ashtabula resident, Joan Billman, said after hearing what happened on the radio, she checked in with her children, who were at different college campuses.
“And even though we were at her husband were glued to the TV for the next couple of days.
Jefferson native, Teresa Herman Burton, said she was homeschooling her girls when a friend called and told her to turn on her TV.
“We saw the second plane hit the second tower,” she said. “That was our homeschooling that day — current events.”
Pierpont Township resident Josh Woodard was so moved by the events of the day that he’s written a play about 9/11.
Kent State University at Ashtabula Emeritus English professor, Roger Craik, was in England on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I was astonished to see the footage,” he said. “I couldn’t get back to America for weeks, and when I did, the plane flew over the wreckage of the Twin Towers and, which were still smoldering.”
