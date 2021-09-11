WHAT HAPPENED?
At 8:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 11, 2001, Egyptian terrorist Mohammed Atta and four Saudi accomplices flew hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing all 92 passwengers and crew on board, as well as hundreds more inside the building.
Seventeen minutes later, UAE terrorist Marwan al-Shehhi along with a UAE and three Saudi accomplices flew hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 into the South Tower, killing all 60 passengers and crew on board, along with hundreds more inside the building.
The planes were loaded with 20,000 gallons of fuel for their cross-country flights. The jet fuel weakened the steel beams of the Twin Towers, causing their collapse within 90 minutes.
At 9:37 a.m., Saudi terrorist Hani Hanjour and four Saudi accomplices flew hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, killing all 59 passengers and crew on board, as well as 125 civilian and military personnel in the building.
Only the hijackers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 failed to hit their target of either the U.S. Capitol or the White House because of the passengers on board resisted and fought back. During the struggle for control, Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pa., killing all 40 passengers and crew, as well as the four hijackers.
Altogether, the terrorist attacks killed 2,996 people, caused $55 billion in physical damage and another $123 billion in economic damages and launched the United States into a war on terror that may in the end up costing the nation trillions of dollars.
The attack by al-Qaeda on the United States, which cost the group perhaps half a million dollars to execute, rivaled the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, in terms of damage, casualties and impact on Americans.
But in 20 years, have we forgotten? Could a scenario like 9/11 happen today?
“It is, indeed, possible that another attack like that of 9/11 could happen again and we should not delude ourselves into thinking that it may not,” said former Ohio Rep. John Patterson, who taught history at Jefferson Area Local Schools for 29 years and earned a Ph.D. in education from Kent.
“Historically, the human potential to commit such heinous acts of violence and terror has always existed,” he said. “But with the ease of acquiring sensitive information coupled with new technological developments, (let alone the increased capacity for coordinated communication), small groups could effectively commit similar acts of terrorism on a grand scale.”
Ashtabula County Sheriff Wiliam R. Niemi said Americans cannot forget the lessons learned that day.
“The world we live in changed, our homeland was attacked and we were united as a nation and as people. Today our country faces many more challenges with the terrorist in Afghanistan, our border wide open with gang members, drug cartels entering our country and this affects every state in the United States,” he said. “We now face chaos as communities push to defund the police, creating a situation where we now have no one wanting to join our profession to protect and serve our communities. History repeats itself and with all the distractions going on, I feel this opens the door to our country to be vulnerable.”
Ashtabula City Council President, John Roskovics, also a retired educator, said the U.S. has instituted many safety measures since 9/11 but he believes the country will always be open to terrorist attacks.
“There seem to be so many more groups engaging in these types of action; also, I feel the world is at a different place,” he said. “Just look at America. We were shocked and saddened after 9/11 and over 90 percent of the people united behind the government. After the Capital was breached on January our country is still dangerously divided. On 9/11 I held my 2-year-old son and worried what kind of world he would grow up in and now I have the same worries for my 2-year-old granddaughter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.