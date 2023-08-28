AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Go big or ‘gourd’ home!
An 85-year-old Austinburg man has successfully grown huge pumpkins and super tall Indian corn at his farm on Forman Road.
For now, Gerald Burke can only guess at the weight of his giant pumpkins. But according to pumpkin weigh-offs across North America, giant pumpkins like his have weighed more than 1,000 pounds.
“Growing giant pumpkins is like having a wife — you have to spend a lot of time with them,” he said.
Burke planted his pumpkins in the spring. In June, the pumpkins were only about the size of a softball.
“They’re almost magical in the way that they grow,” he said. “They grow bigger every day.”
Burke has tried growing massive pumpkins for several years, using all different kinds of fertilizers. This is the first year he’s been successful and he didn’t fuss with fertilizer.
“They just grew and grew and grew!” he said.
It takes patience and persistence — and the right kind of seeds: Atlantic Giant Pumpkin seeds, he said.
For Burke, it is a labor of love.
“I’m retired except for gardening and my ‘honey-do’ list,” he said, smiling at his wife, Marlene, who also enjoys gardening.
For her green thumb, Burke built raised beds in the side yard of their yard.
“About all that’s left now are lima beans and carrots,” she said.
Marlene also planted some gourds in the pumpkin patch, he said.
Burke hopes to take his biggest pumpkin to Circleville this year as he waits for the first hard frost. Then he will be able to harvest, weigh and measure his greatest pumpkin.
“It may be a prize winner,” he said.
Last year’s winners, Bob and Jo Liggett’s super squash, weighed in at 1,837.5 pounds, according to the show’s website.
Giant pumpkins like Burke’s consistently weigh 400-500 pounds with proper growing and fertilizing.
Anyone who would like to carve out some time to see colossal gourds like Burke’s should go to the Circleville Pumpkin show, Oct. 18-21.
And, of course, a giant pumpkin will be on display at the Burke’s farm for Halloween.
After that, Burke will take out the seeds and compost them for nutrients to help with next season’s pumpkins.
As for the Indian corn, those ears make great cornbread, as well as decorations for the fall season, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.