SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Michael Craffey III, 80, is riding his bicycle and raising money to fight cancer.
The Saybrook resident hopes people will support his participation in “The Great Cycle Challenge” organized through the Sick Kids Foundation. The pandemic caused the fundraiser to change it up, and for the second year, riders create their own routes and riding goals while collecting donations.
“In the first five days of the challenge, I rode 155 miles and raised $1,500,” he said. “I have been cycling intensely for the last couple of years.”
His goal is to ride 300 miles.
An Ashtabula native, Craffey is an Air Force veteran, who moved around a lot with his late wife, Margaret (Penny), and their five children, Amber, Tracey, Michael, Kehllee and Mark. But he returned to his hometown in northeast Ohio, eventually settling in Vanna Shores.
Craffey retired from R.L. Lipton Distributing Co. in 2004. He was a football official for the Ohio High School Athletic Association for more than 25 years.
“He rides the roads in Ashtabula — some as far as 50 miles or more at a time,” said his daughter, Kehllee Popovich. “He rides to weekend brunch with his friends and anywhere he wants to go really.”
Craffey is no stranger to physical fitness. He climbed Machu Picchu in Peru at age 78. He scuba dives, swims and walks 18 to 36 holes on the golf course several times a week.
How does he do it? “You just keep going,” he said.
Popovich said her father is an inspiration to everyone wanting to stay vital and active.
“He lives a life I’m jealous of,” she said. “I wish more older people would realize you can do more than you think.”
To donate to The Great Cycle Challenge, go to [Mike] Craffey’s Facebook page.
