74-year-old man killed when hit by train in Conneaut

CONNEAUT — A 74-year-old man was killed after being struck by a train in Conneaut on Thursday morning.
Conneaut Police Sgt. Curtis Distel said the man was struck and killed at the Mill Street CSX railroad crossing, which is just north of Depot Street. Emergency services were called to the scene a little before noon on Thursday, he said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
First responders had cleared the scene and the tracks were open to trains again in the afternoon, Distel said.
No one else was hurt, and details surrounding the death are still under investigation.
