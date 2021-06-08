71st annual Blessing of the Fleet is Sunday in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA — The tradition of blessing area mariners lives on in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Our Lady of Peace Parish continues to observe the tradition by inviting the public to attend the 71st annual Blessing of the Fleet, beginning at noon Sunday at the public dock. Everyone is welcome — by land or sea.
The Blessing of the Fleet is a short prayer service asking for God’s blessings and protection upon all who will venture out on the sea this boating season. The tradition began in the 1930s when a priest at the Mother of Sorrows Church decided to send sailors and shipmasters off for a season of shipping on the Great Lakes with the faith of a safe return.
The ceremony also officially opens the boating season on the dock.
There will be a casting of the wreath on the water for all those who have died at sea.
The Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum and the Lift Bridge Community Association also will welcome the new boating season at the riverfront on Bridge Street.
“Come by boat or on foot to enjoy the tradition presented by Our Lady of Peace Parish, Sir Knight Leo J. Kane Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, the Ashtabula Sea Scouts and other special guests, and be blessed,” said Jenny Luhta, chair of the museum’s Outreach and Education Committee.
In the past, the service has been well-attended, with crowds gathering on the dock to watch the ceremony, but last year the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to hold a virtual ceremony.
During the 19th century, Ashtabula Harbor was a major stop on the Underground Railroad during the American Civil War where slaves boarded ships to freedom north across Lake Erie to Canada.
Today, the harbor is known for its historic buildings, local boutiques, eclectic restaurants and variety of summertime events, including the Beach Glass Festival and the Wine and Walleye Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.