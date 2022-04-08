The Ohio Department of Health has reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
There have been a total of 19,820 COVID-19 cases reported in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic.
Seven new hospitalizations were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 1,115, and three new COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Ashtabula County residents who have died of COVID-19 to 425.
In mid-March, ODH transitioned to reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis.
Last week, ODH reported there had been a total of 19,767 cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic, along with 1,108 hospitalizations and 422 deaths.
Statewide, ODH reported 3,828 cases of COVID-19 in the last week, along with 257 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 124 deaths.
The number of new cases and hospitalizations was above the three week average, but the number of new deaths was below it, according to ODH.
More than 2.6 million Ohioans have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and there have been 114,126 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, along with 36,166 deaths, according to ODH.
Nationwide, there have been a total of just over 80 million COVID-19 cases, and 980,220 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
On Thursday, ODH reported 54.68 percent of county residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 51.35 percent were fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 62.35 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.79 percent were fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC, 77.1 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 65.7 percent are fully vaccinated.
