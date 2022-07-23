ASHTABULA — Pauly and the Greaseballs, a tribute band to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will perform Aug. 19 at Mt. Carmel Community Center, part of the Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Cost is $20 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a rigatoni dinner at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. with the local group, Nicely Done, opening for Pauly and the Greaseballs.
“It’s a show like no other, bringing the history of rock and soul music to life, with amazing harmonies,” said Julius Petro, event coordinator. “It will be fun. I want people to go, relax and have fun.”
The group has been together for more than 31 years, and they have toured all over North America, performing such hits as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” and “Sherrie,” to name a few.
“Their music brings back memories,” said Petro’s wife, Stephanie.
“It’s the music we grew up with,” Petro said. “Pauly and The Greaseballs will be playing and singing the music that’s the soundtrack of our lives.”
The purpose of the concert is to raise money so the community center can continue to operate, Petro said.
“It’s the first time I’ve booked a tribute act,” he said. “But so far, tickets are going fast. I’m selling 300 tickets and 200 have already been sold.”
To get your ticket, call Petro at 440-969-0385.
