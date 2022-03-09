JEFFERSON — Fifty property owners spent a cold and icy evening on Feb. 25, learning about forestry tax programs.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said it’s because of the savings of these programs — anywhere between 50-95 percent of owner’s property taxes — that he holds these informational meetings.
The evening was focused on properties with woodlands and those interested in managing forests of more than 10 acres, Thomas said.
“The tax-saving Current Agricultural Use Valuation [CAUV] Woodland Program managed by the Auditor’s Office and the Ohio Forest Tax Law Forestry Program managed by the Ohio Division of Forestry were discussed,” he said. “Our goal is to not only get folks the tax credits they deserve, but also preserve a vital environmental and economical asset in our county’s woodlands.”
Heather Hall, CAUV specialist with the Auditor’s Office and John Kehn, Service Forestry Coordinator with the Ohio Division of Forestry, explained programs and the requirements for property owners to apply and receive the tax incentives.
“Both programs have pros and cons, which we have available on our website,,” Thomas said. “The key is becoming educated and learning about what is best for your property.”
Woodlands is the fastest growing tax credit available to property owners. Thomas attributes this to more education, a better economic output from responsible timbering, and the growing tax savings.
Parcels on CAUV woodland are taxed at the lowest possible value, which is $230 an acre.
“This is significantly lower than most market values in Ashtabula County for woodlands,” he said.
Ohio Farm Bureau Northeast Counties’ Director Mandy Orahood shared with attendees the work the Farm Bureau is doing to end a carve out in Ohio law which does not permit properties in the CAUV Woodlands or Ohio Forest Tax Law programs to receive a non-business credit of a 10 percent tax reduction.
“Due to our membership’s push at the local level to encourage this change in policy, Ohio Farm Bureau made the non-business credit issue a legislative priority in December,” she said. “We have been excited to have State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur and Auditor Thomas working to make it a reality for our farmers.”
For those people who missed the Feb. 25 session, the information is available on the Ashtabula County Auditor’s website or contact Heather Hall at 440-576-3788.
