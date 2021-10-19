JEFFERSON — A suspect accused of shooting at a neighbor’s house is being held on $50,000 cash or surety, and a mental health evaluation will be required before he will be released, according to court records.
Curtis Payne, of Pierpont Township, was charged with one count of improper discharge of a firearm, a second degree felony on Oct. 15, according to court records.
At 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, deputies were called to the 5500 block of Route 167 in Pierpont Township for a person shooting at a neighboring home, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Neighboring homes were evacuated, and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Entry Team and the Lake Ashtabula Geauga Regional SWAT Team were activated.
Payne remained in his home for about five hours before surrendering. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Ashtabula County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 9:15 a.m., according to court records.
In addition to the $50,000 bond and mental health evaluation, Payne will be required to submit to GPS monitoring for release, according to court records.
