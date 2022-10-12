DORSET TOWNSHIP — Four-year-old Oaklee of Dorset received a special Halloween delivery Tuesday from Amazon — a delivery driver costume for Oaklee and another for her beloved beagle, Gander.
In September, Amazon teamed up with celebrity bulldog Manny the Frenchie, along with parenting experts and fathers Terrell and Jarius, to give the official uniforms to three lucky dogs and three lucky kids in the U.S. who are Amazon superfans, for Halloween.
When Oaklee’s mother, Taylor Thome, heard about it, she wrote to the company saying her daughter loves her Amazon driver and wanted to dress up as an Amazon employee for Halloween.
On Tuesday, Oaklee received the custom-made Amazon driver costumes, as well as lots of other Halloween goodies.
“This was such an incredible experience for Oaklee,” Thome said. “She loves Amazon and her delivery drivers so much, and to see the look on her face when the costumes and goodies arrived was priceless.”
Oaklee said she especially loved the fact that Gander received a matching Amazon driver uniform.
The giveaway is a celebration of the more than 275,000 drivers across the Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program and the hundreds of thousands of Amazon Flex drivers who deliver packages to customers around the world.
Amazon delivers more than 10 million packages daily, according to the Amazon website. The company couldn’t do it without the drivers who have become some of the most-loved people in their communities after the pandemic had people avoiding in-person shopping.
The drivers’ legion of fans has grown so much that last year children dressed as Amazon delivery drivers for Halloween, sparking the idea for the giveaway.
“Today’s a day I know Oaklee will always remember,” Thome said. “It was great.”
