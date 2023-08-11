JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair opened its gates Thursday to an assortment of animal shows, contests and a salute to veterans.
Goats, cows, rabbits and showmanship classes filled the MAC Arena, as well as the Show Arena.
One of the 4-H’ers, Emily Buck of Geneva, has been participating in 4-H and showing market turkeys since she was 9 years old.
Now at 16, she finds that 4-H has expanded her social circle and is grateful for the connections she has made.
“I enjoy showing turkeys,” said Emily, who’s a member of the Prime Bovine 4-H Club. “I’ve made several friends through the years.”
This year, Emily’s broad-breasted white turkeys, named Maddy and Haley, won the grand champion award, as well as best of show.
Turkeys are hand raised, then are judged based on their conformation, which is their bone structure, fleshing, the amount of muscle and distribution on the bird, and their finish which is the fat immediately under the skin as well as uniformity and absence of defects.
A male turkey, called a tom, can reach weights of up to 41 pounds with the hens averaging 17 pounds.
John Jones of Bloomfield perused the turkey pens Thursday morning, looking for a market turkey to bid on Saturday at the Market Livestock Sale.
“I’m looking for it to be healthy and a good weight,” he said.
In the rabbit barn, 11-year-old Bentley Shoenberger, groomed his lionhead rabbit named Fluffy.
“This is my first year bringing a rabbit to the fair and my second year in 4-H,” he said. “I like 4-H; I’ve made two new friends.”
Bentley acknowledged it might be emotionally tough raising animals for 4-H and then having to sell them. Luckily, Fluffy is for show, not eating, he said.
The 4-H program has several livestock projects available for youths, including beef, goat, sheep, swine.
“We’ve been busy getting ready for the beef shows,” said Holly Cotterman Lower, who owns and operates Country Cowboy Cafe, as well as a popular lemonade stand at the fair.
According to The Ohio State University, 4-H clubs are for youth ages 8-19 to help build new skills, make friends and develop international connections through their exchange programs and summer camps.
Today, fairgoers can check out 4-H livestock projects and the 4-H’ers behind them at 4 p.m. for a meet and greet in the MAC Arena.
Ashtabula County Fair continues through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Jefferson.
So far, fair-goers have enjoyed sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. That good weather is expected to continue today, according to the National Weather Service.
For a full schedule of events, visit ashtabulafair.com.
TODAY AT THE FAIR
Senior Citizens Day, ages 62 and older get in for $1 all day.
• 10 a.m. — Dairy judging, junior and open class.
• 1 p.m. — Small animal costume contest.
• 2 p.m. — Cloverbud stuffed animal show.
• 7 p.m. — High Steel Rodeo in front of the grandstand.
