WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation will host its final fundraiser of the year, Night at the Races on Oct. 16 at the Williamsfield Community Center.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with an open taco buffet, and racing will begin at 7:15 p.m.
“For those who have attended past events, you know what a fun night it is,” Foundation President Jim Butler said. “After your first Night at the Races, you will be looking forward to the next one.”
Star Entertainment will operate and call the event. There will be 13 races with betting starting shortly after 7 p.m.
Pre-recorded races are displayed on a large screen front and center of the crowd. Guests will have the opportunity to “purchase” a horse for $20. They give the horse a creative name for the caller, and if their horse wins the race, they win $100.
“With only 12 horses running in each race, odds are pretty good to go home with some winnings,” Butler said.
Guests also can place $1 bets on any horse in any race, just like at the track.
“The final race is extra exciting, with horses being offered at auction to the highest bidder, and the lucky owner of the winning horse takes home half of the total of the auction,” he said.
Tickets are still available, but limited.
“Tickets are only $15 per person, which gets you in the door with pop, water and the dinner buffet,” Butler said. “Many of the 200 available tickets are unsold, but usually they sell quickly as we get closer to the date.”
The last event was sold out, and all horses were also sold in advance, so organizers encourage everyone to get their tickets now.
“We also have sideboards, raffles, and Chinese auction items so there are things to keep everyone happy,” he said. “If tickets are still available on race day they will be available at the door, but it’s a good idea to call first.”
Tickets can be purchased on the Foundation website ( www.ac4hf.com) or by calling Jim Butler at 440-858-5174.
