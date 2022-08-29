JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation is busy planning its annual Pig Roast and Auction, set for Sept. 17 at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo Center.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the largest fundraiser of the 4-H Foundation.
The Pig Roast and Auction was started in 1997, the same year the 4-H Foundation formed. Numerous items donated by the community will be auctioned to the highest bidder, or placed in a raffle or silent auction.
Auctioneer Gary Heavens will provide auctioneering services again this year. Heavens has been volunteering for the AC4-HF since 1997, with the exception of a couple years with scheduling conflicts.
“He is well known for his pleasant personality and fun interaction with the crowd,” said Jim Butler, longtime 4-H Foundation member.
Tickets for this event are $15 and include smoked pork and smoked chicken provided by Joe Mezinger and Cherry Valley Processing.
Homemade cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and fruity coleslaw will accompany the meats.
“People return year after year just for the meal, and then are treated to a night of entertainment,” Butler said. “Highlights of the evening include the live auction, 50/50 drawing, and the drawing of the winner of the Bad Boy Maverick zero-turn mower.”
The Foundation is still looking for more donations and tickets are available.
If you would like to donate, or would be interested in getting tickets, call Pat at 440-855-2872, or Dawn at 330-760-2532, or contact any Foundation member. Tickets or donations can also be made at the Foundation website @ www.ac4hf.com. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6, and auction at 7. Come support your local 4-H Youth through the 4-H Foundation.
