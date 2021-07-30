JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation will host its annual Pig Roast and Auction at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo Center.
The event is the third Saturday of September each year and this year’s date is Sept. 18.
“This annual event has been the main fundraiser of the foundation since its founding in 1997, and has been a favorite for many Ashtabula County residents and supporters of our 4-H youth,” said Jim Butler, foundation president.
Guests will be treated to a pulled pork and smoked chicken meal with potatoes, beans and fruit coleslaw.
About 50 to 60 Items will be auctioned off by Gary and Tammie Heavens of Geneva.
“They are known to have a great time working with the bidders and persuading them to bid high and support the Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation,” Butler said. “In addition to the live auction there will be hundreds of items offered through silent and Chinese auctions as well. There will be something for everybody.”
Butler said the foundation is always looking for new supporters.
“The only way that we can continue to be successful is by doing the best job that we can at our events and then be responsible with the money earned,” he said. “Our reputation is golden to the members of the Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation and we will continue to act in the best interest of the long-term success of the foundation. We invite anyone to help us in any way that they are able.”
Area residents are asked to donate a basket, a craft, a new item, power tools, jewelry, gift cards or make a monetary donation towards the event.
Tickets are available for $15 per person on WWW.AC4HF.COM or from any member of the 4-H Foundation. For more information, tickets or to make a donation, call Pat Stitt at 440-344-0332 or Dawn Tarone at 330-760-2532. Any monetary donations can also be dropped off at 248 N. Chestnut St., Jefferson.
