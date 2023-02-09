SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation will host its annual “Night at the Races” on April 1 at the Saybrook Banquet Center, 3116 N. Bend Road.
For those who are not familiar with the event, the races consist of digital prerecorded horse racing on a big screen. Guests are treated to 14 races in which they can “purchase” the horses for $25 and name them as they wish. All guests have the opportunity to place bets on any horses in any race, just like if they were at the track.
The announcer substitutes the new names and does the live commentary throughout the races.
“Those in attendance enjoy a fun filled, exciting evening rooting for their favorite horses and some very unusual horse names,” said Jim Butler, foundation member. “The owner of each winning horse wins back a $100 prize and people who bet on the winning horse share the winnings.”
There are also raffles, sideboards, 50/50, and a Chinese auction. An unlimited taco and pasta buffet will be available throughout most of the evening. Doors open at 6 p.m., with racing beginning at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and include taco buffet, pop, and water. Alcohol is permitted BYOB. Horses for the event are sold in advance for $25 each.
The 4-H Foundation’s plans for 2023 also include the raffling of a BadBoy Maverick zero-turn mower, the 15th Annual Joe Bodnar Memorial Golf Outing at Hickory Grove Golf Club in Jefferson, and the 26th annual Pig Roast and Auction in September.
For information on the foundation or to support the events, visit the website at www.AC4HF.COM. For tickets to A Night at the Races, contact any foundation member, or call Pat Stitt at 440-344-0332.
The 4-H Foundation is a registered 501c3 corp founded in 1997 with the purpose of supporting advanced education through college scholarships to local 4-H youth of Ashtabula County. The 2023 recipients will be announced in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.