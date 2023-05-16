JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation is busy planning for the 15th Annual Joe Bodnar Memorial Golf Outing.
The event will take place June 10 at Hickory Grove Golf Course, with a start time of 9 a.m. The outing will operate as a traditional four-person scramble.
According to 4-H Foundation President Jim Butler this is always a well-attended event.
“The Joe Bodnar Memorial Golf Outing has been a very successful fundraiser for the Foundation,” he said. “We have many regulars that return each year to support the county’s 4-H youth, as well as many corporate and community sponsors.”
Butler said the golf outing always attracts 24 to 26 teams and this year is looking good as well.
“It’s just a really fun and relaxing day. Some of the golfers take their round seriously, but it’s more about the social aspect of enjoying a day with some of your friends,” he said. “There is usually a very nice grand prize up for grabs though, and the top team gets to take that home with them.”
There will be door prizes, a few baskets to buy chances on and a 50/50 throughout the day.
Deadline to register is coming up fast but late entries may be accepted if the event is not yet sold out. Cost is $70 per golfer, which includes coffee and donuts, lunch at the turn, and a pulled pork dinner which can be dine-in or to-go.
“The 4-H Foundation is looking forward to a fun day with their supporters and hope you will join them,” Butler said.
The Foundation was established in 1997 as a non-profit organization with a mission to support advanced education of Ashtabula County youth that have been involved in the 4-H program.
In 2022, more that $22,000 was awarded as college scholarships and assistance to attend Camp Whitewood. The 2023 scholarship recipients will be announced soon. For more information about sponsoring the AC4HF or attending the golf outing please call Jim Butler at 440- 858-5174.
