JEFFERSON — After a successful 2021 fundraising season, the Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation (AC4-HF) is excited to announce dates for this year’s fundraisers.
The committees are planning another great list of fun events for the public to enjoy, while also supporting our local youth, said Foundation President Jim Butler.
“When you are focused on fundraisers, it is a year-round job,” he said. “As soon as an event is over, we meet to discuss the outcome and immediately make changes if needed. Then, dates are chosen, contracts are signed, and preparations begin for next year.”
The fundraisers planned for 2022 begin with A Night at the Races, slated for 6 p.m. April 2 at the Dorset Community Center. This event consists of digital horse racing on the big screen.
“It is becoming very popular with the AC4-HF supporters due to the fun interaction with the crowd,” Butler said. “It’s definitely a crowd pleaser.”
Hickory Grove Golf Club will be the venue for the the second event of the year — the Joe Bodnar Memorial Golf Outing will take place at 9 a.m. June 11. This event will be the 14th annual and is named in honor of Joe Bodnar, who was one of the founders and past president of the AC4-HF.
“Guests enjoy a fun round of golf while supporting the local 4-H youth,” Butler said. “It has drawn many loyal supporters and golf enthusiasts.”
In September, the AC4-HF will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its biggest event — the 25th annual Pig Roast and Auction is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Fairgrounds Expo Center.
“This event has been running since the birth of the 4-H Foundation,” Butler said. “Hundreds of items are available to purchase through live or silent bids, and guests are treated to the always popular pulled pork and chicken dinner from Cherry Valley Processing, complete with homemade sides.”
Wrapping up the new year, the Foundation will be raffling off a 23-hp, zero-turn, BadBoy Maverick mower with a 60” deck. The mower will be displayed at businesses and events throughout the county. A drawing will be held at the annual pig roast in September. There will be an optional cash prize of $3,500, if the winner doesn’t want the mower.
Watch for information on all of these events advertised throughout the year in the local newspapers and on social media. Tickets and information can also be obtained on the Foundation website@www.ac4hf.com.
The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation is a registered 501c3 and supports the advanced education of local youth that have involvement in the local 4-H program.
