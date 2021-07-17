JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation held the 13th annual Joe Bodnar Memorial Golf Outing on June 12 at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Foundation members welcomed 22 teams to the event to have a great time while raising money for the Foundation. According to AC4-HF President Jim Butler, everything went as they had hoped.
“The weather was absolutely perfect, we had amazing sponsors, we had a great staff, and we had a mass of golfers that came to support our cause and have a lot of fun,” he said. “Nothing could have been more perfect.”
Many of the regular traditions were suspended in 2020 due to COVID, but the event returned to a little more normalcy in 2021.
The golfers were treated to coffee and donuts at check-in, hot dogs and chips at the turn, and then the traditional pulled pork dinner after the round. Beverage carts were on the course making their rounds again this year also. Butler said the group was still respectful of COVID while making it’s plans.
“We made sure everyone felt welcome and safe. Those that wanted could still wear masks and keep distance, it was individual choice,” Butler said.
“At the end of the day, the dinner was handed out as a ‘to-go.’ We told them they could take it home, or they were welcome to eat in the clubhouse. Probably half of them stayed and ate and the others went home.”
Foundation members want thank the over 100 hole sponsors, but especially extend a special thank you to corporate sponsors of the event, which made it even more successful, Butler said.
2021 corporate sponsors were: Usalco, Liberty Home Mortgage, State Road Medical Facility, All-Pro Transit, Gazette Newspapers, Skufkas on State, Conneaut Eagles #409, Conneaut American Legion #151, Worthington Industries, Geneva Shores Skilled Nursing, Arms Trucking, Geneva Eagles #2243, USW Local #1020L, Grand River Rubber, Capp Steel Erectors, King Luminaire, VFW Post #943, Edward Jones Investments(David Flautt, AAMS), Pleasants Animal Hospital, and Erie Bank.
Plans are already in place for 2022. The 14th annual Joe Bodnar Memorial Golf Outing is set for June 11, 2022.
