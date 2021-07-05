JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation has awarded college scholarships to 14 local youths.
That’s a record number for the foundation, said 4-H president Jim Butler.
Since 1997, the Ashtabula County 4-H Foundation has been raising funds through multiple fund-raising events with the purpose of supporting advanced education of 4-H members. High school seniors and returning college students who have participated in 4-H for a minimum of five years are eligible to apply, regardless of college or career choice.
“The cost of college doesn’t go down after the first year and it makes a big difference to get any help you can,” Butler said. “Some of our recipients applied last year and didn’t receive one, but got one this year. You just never know. Different year, different judges. Just keep trying.”
The 2021 recipients will need to successfully complete the fall semester to receive their scholarship in January. The recipients are as follows:
• Kate Brand, a 2019 graduate of Jefferson Area High School. She attends Miami University-Oxford. She is double majoring in biology and psychology, and co-majoring in neuroscience.
• Tory Durkovic, a 2021 graduate of Jefferson Area High School. She plans to attend Youngstown State this fall to major in Integrated Mathematics Education.
• Katie Eldred, a 2019 graduate of Edgewood High School, who is pursuing a degree in sports psychology at the Ohio State University.
• Emily Falcone, a 2020 graduate of Conneaut High School. She is returning to the University of Findlay studying animal science and pre-veterinary medicine.
• Megan Jacobs, a 2020 Jefferson Area High School graduate. She attends Thiel College studying biochemistry.
• Cheyenne Kase, a 2019 graduate of Jefferson Area High School. She attends the Ohio State University pursuing a degree in animal bioscience.
• Emily Millard, a 2021 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School. She will be attending Kent State-Trumbull campus studying for a bachelor of science in nursing.
• Lydia Randolph, a 2021 graduate of Edgewood High School. She will be attending Trine University majoring in chemical engineering and biochemistry.
• Caroline Sabo, a 2021 graduate of Madison High School. She will be attending the University of Akron studying civil engineering.
• Shelby Schwotzer, a 2019 graduate of Edgewood High School. She will be returning to Grove City College studying biology and secondary education.
• Garhett Smith, a 2020 Jefferson Area High School graduate. He attends Malone University studying zoo and wildlife biology.
• Allison Stokes, a 2021 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School. She plans to attend Kent State University-Main Campus studying general studies.
• Emily Taft, a 2020 Jefferson Area High School graduate. She attends the Ohio State University studying history and education.
• Faith Blankenship, a 2021 graduate of Jefferson Area High School. She is the 2021 recipient of the J.J. Stitt Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is funded by the annual “Ride for J.J.” event and awarded through the 4-H Foundation and the Stitt Family. Faith plans to attend Youngstown State University and majoring in special education.
“The 4-H Foundation extends a huge congratulations to all of the 2021 scholarship recipients and wishes only success to all of our local youth,” Butler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.