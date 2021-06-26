WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — There were a lot of happy campers this week after more than a year of missing friends and losing out on all of the recreational opportunities at Camp Whitewood.
More than 100 campers, including the 11 Cloverbuds (5 to 8 year olds), ventured to the wooded camp after a year of coronavirus pandemic distancing.
“They [the campers] are just glad to be here,” said Abbey Averill, program assistant for 4-H and Agriculture.
The camp administration had a lot of planning to do and the day-to-day operations needed to be reviewed, said Averill.
“We forgot a lot of details. We had to get back in rhythm, but we did,” she said. She said there were changes this year due to the pandemic, but everybody was happy to just be together again.
Averill said the planning process was slowed due to pandemic-related issues and the details of operation needed to hold the camp. The staff is completing the third week of camp and will be welcoming campers from Mahoning and Trumbull counties on Sunday.
The amount of Ashtabula County campers was reduced by about 70 people due to limitations on the amount of people in each cabin, Averill said. She said final approval didn’t occur until mid-April and a lot of training had to be done online.
Ninety seven campers in the eight to 14 age groups spent the week learning outdoor skills, swimming, boating, playing games and just being with friends, Averill said. She said another 11 campers ages 5 to 8 attended a Friday day camp.
Averill said camp leadership was able to provide a special camp focus this year.
“This year we have a space theme,” she said.
The staff was able to use some technology to help bring some scientific related programming to life. Oddly a very traditional activity was high on the camper’s lists of exciting activities.
“They enjoy fishing,” Averill said.
Jenna Hoyt, an education specialist for the OSU Exension, said 2020 was extremely challenging trying to maintain contact with children and leaders through Internet communication.
“It has definitely been a challenge,” Hoyt said. She said it is so much more enjoyable to see people face to face and be together at the camp.
Averill said specialty camps will be held later in July and August.
“We will be busy all summer,” she said.
