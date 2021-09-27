ORWELL — The brand new tanker-pumper truck weighs more than 30,000 pounds, but that didn’t deter a group of Orwell leaders and fire department members from pushing the truck about 50 feet into the fire house on Friday afternoon.
The traditional ceremony is a way to celebrate the purchase of a new truck and get the community involved. The history of the ceremony goes all the way back to the horse and buggy days and the difficulty of getting the truck into the firehouse.
Village leaders and the fire department have been working to get the new new tanker-pumper for many years, said Orwell Fire Chief Shane Gregory.
“It’s always been a ritual,” said assistant chief Scott Merlino. Gregory said the village hasn’t gotten a new truck for 27 years so it is a new experience for the department.
The truck cost $658,000 and the village also rehabbed a ladder truck to the tune of $145,000, Gregory said. He also said the old 1991 tanker was sold for $16,000.
“We put a lot of emphasis on safety with this truck,” Gregory said.
“It’s a good day,” said Orwell Village Council President Dave Hartz. He said he went to South Dakota to check the truck out this summer with several fire department members.
Hartz said the income tax, that was passed three years ago, made the truck and other capital improvement expenditures, possible.
“This time we will be paying it off in four years,” he said.
Joseph Varckette was village manager during much of the preparatory work for the purchase of the truck.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said she can’t take credit for the truck, but is excited for the fire department that has worked so hard to make the new truck a reality.
