The Ohio Department of Health issued bacteria contamination advisories Tuesday for three local beaches.
The advisories came about due to high bacteria levels found in water samples analyzed by the state, according to the ODH website.
An advisory is posted when “the level of bad bacteria in the water has reached unsafe levels and could make you sick,” according to the site.
In such cases the state health department advises children, the elderly and those in ill health not to swim. No one is prohibited from using the beaches.
Lake Shore Park, Geneva State Park and Conneaut Sandbar Beach are the only public beaches in Ashtabula County under an advisory as of Tuesday.
Thirty-three beaches across Ohio also are under advisories, according to the ODH.
Health officials have said the advisories usually follow a period of wet and stormy weather. Heavy rain can wash bacteria into the lake via runoff, while strong winds can churn up contaminates in the lake water.
Problems can occur when a swimmer ingests contaminated lake water. Stomach aches, ear aches and nausea and vomiting can result.
As a general rule of thumb, people should avoid beaches a day or two after a heavy rain, such as the rain storms northeast Ohioans experienced Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, health officials said.
The state checks water quality at beaches on a regular basis between late May and late August, according to the ODH.
