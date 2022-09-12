JEFFERSON — Five bluegrass and gospel groups entertained a big crowd Saturday afternoon at Jefferson’s 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival at Giddings Park.
People brought their own chairs and enjoyed a sunny, pleasant day filled with bluegrass music. Mother Nature smiled on the festival with a high of 80 degrees and a slight breeze.
The stage was decorated with bales of straw, white pumpkins, colorful mums and American flags.
Food trucks parked nearby and offered refreshments.
Jim Butler served as master of ceremonies, and Lauren Seams sang the National Anthem.
Brobst Tree Service from Saybrook Township used two of their portable cranes to hoist a huge American flag over the park.
“That’s a lot of expensive equipment over there,” Butler said, pointing at Brobst’s cranes. “We appreciate them bringing the American flag here like that.”
The Rev. Curtis Cecil from Jefferson Nazarene Church said a prayer, thanking God for his creation of music and musical talents.
“We love how music can lift us to a new plane,” he said.
The Tug Creek Band kicked off the festivities with plenty of bluegrass music and a few family-friendly jokes.
Throughout the day, the crowd applauded every song, ringing cowbells and clapping hands to show their appreciation.
The headliner of the day was the Kevin Prater Band, hailing from Belcher, Kentucky, and playing what they called “Kentucky Bluegrass.”
The band is now in its 42nd year of traveling the U.S. and Canada.
In the past, Prater has shared the stage with many legends of bluegrass. He’s been part of several award-winning projects, including two Albums of the Year, a Song of the Year, Recorded Event of the Year and he was nominated as Banjo Player of the Year.
He said this is his 15th year leading The Kevin Prater Band.
“I could not be prouder to share the stage with the current members of the band,” he said.
In addition to Prater on the mandolin, Jake Burrows played banjo and dobro, and Gary Isenhour strummed the guitar. Burrows and Isenhour hail from North Carolina.
On fiddle, 17-year-old Mallory Hindman, and 19-year-old Jacob Northern played the bass. The teens are from West Virginia.
“It’s a great day to be outside and listening to great music,” Butler said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better day.”
