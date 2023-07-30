ASHTABULA — A 24-year-old homeless man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Ashtabula early Sunday morning, according to Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.
Around 3 a.m., Brandon Nelson was walking along the railroad tracks on Park Avenue, between West 48th and West 49th streets, when he was hit by a train, according to police and Ashtabula County Coroner's Chief Investigator, Amber Stewart.
"He was homeless," Stewart said.
No further details have been released at this time.
The Ashtabula Police Department is investigating the incident.
