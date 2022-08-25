FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Ashtabula man was killed Monday night by a hit-and-run driver, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHP).
Colin Vinh Pho, a Kent State University student, died early Tuesday morning at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Pho was riding his electric scooter east on County Road 148 (Summit Road) just after 9:30 p.m. when his scooter was struck in the rear by another vehicle that was also traveling east on Summit Road.
The driver left the scene of the accident and troopers believe Pho remained on the roadway for sometime until a passerby called for help.
OHP troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver and his or her vehicle. They are looking for a white, silver, or light-colored 2006-2010 model Dodge Charger, Dodge Magnum, or Chrysler 300 that is missing its driver’s side mirror and possibly has damage to its windshield and left front.
An Ashtabula native, Pho was a junior at Kent State University majoring in computer science. He received his associate’s degree from Kent State at Ashtabula in May.
He worked at Main Street Pizza in Ashtabula before leaving for Kent State’s main campus, where he was enrolled in fall classes, to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact the Ravenna Highway Patrol Post at 330-297-1441.
